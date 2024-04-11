B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 89.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,136 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,470,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063,767 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,206,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,980,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,400 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,445,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,971,000 after purchasing an additional 33,773 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,106,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,256,090,000 after purchasing an additional 164,788 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $200.90 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.95.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

