B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Takes Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDEC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $40.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.63 and its 200 day moving average is $38.38.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

