B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 279 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 162,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,882,000 after buying an additional 67,887 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $1,624,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 510,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,165,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 1.8 %

AVY opened at $215.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $158.93 and a 12 month high of $225.26.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,940.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $298,606.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,383.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $1,074,202.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,940.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,879 shares of company stock worth $4,217,705 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

