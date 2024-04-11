B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 252 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 267.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,113 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.26.

Analog Devices Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $196.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.84. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $204.20. The stock has a market cap of $97.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.83%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

