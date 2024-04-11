B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Invests $345,000 in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FUTY. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 334.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.89. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

