B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Invests $242,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4,035.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT opened at $513.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $517.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.69. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $368.39 and a 1 year high of $536.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.