B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $663,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 576.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,943,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,224 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 657.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,707,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,400 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,555,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $46.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day moving average of $40.38. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.87.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

