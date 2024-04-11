B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Buys 737 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 295.7% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 20,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,096,000 after buying an additional 15,099 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $259.02 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $273.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.26 and a 200-day moving average of $241.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.27.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

