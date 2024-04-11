B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,718 Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 54,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 34,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $36.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $37.42.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

