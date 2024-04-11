B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at $35,726,501.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,726,501.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS stock opened at $561.23 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.36 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $569.29 and a 200-day moving average of $530.21.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

