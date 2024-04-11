AXT’s (AXTI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut AXT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised AXT from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.25 to $3.75 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI opened at $3.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85. AXT has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $5.64.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AXT will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in AXT by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AXT by 14.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AXT by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in AXT by 20.2% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in AXT by 11.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

