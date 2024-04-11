Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXNX shares. CL King reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Axonics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Get Axonics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Axonics

Axonics Stock Performance

Axonics stock opened at $67.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -520.73 and a beta of 0.56. Axonics has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $69.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.92.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Axonics had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $109.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Axonics will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Woock sold 15,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $1,076,998.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,279.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kari Leigh Keese sold 3,489 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $236,344.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,700.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Woock sold 15,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $1,076,998.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,279.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,837 shares of company stock valued at $4,459,798 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axonics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXNX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axonics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Axonics during the fourth quarter valued at $610,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Axonics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,680,000 after buying an additional 40,306 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Axonics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.