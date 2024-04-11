AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $3.43 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of AXIS Capital in a report released on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $3.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.49. The consensus estimate for AXIS Capital’s current full-year earnings is $10.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s FY2025 earnings at $11.12 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $4.19. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 6.67%.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AXS. StockNews.com lowered AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $64.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.10. AXIS Capital has a 52 week low of $51.61 and a 52 week high of $65.86.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stanley A. Galanski purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $409,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,647.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AXIS Capital

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Global Investments increased its position in AXIS Capital by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 81,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after buying an additional 51,557 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 721.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 58,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51,524 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 323,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,230,000 after acquiring an additional 12,019 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the third quarter worth $5,767,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 52.5% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 163,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 56,476 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

