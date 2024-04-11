Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.36% from the stock’s current price.

Avient Price Performance

Shares of AVNT stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.89. The company had a trading volume of 63,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,805. Avient has a 52-week low of $27.73 and a 52-week high of $43.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.53.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Avient had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Avient will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avient

Avient Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Avient by 139.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Avient by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avient by 248.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Avient by 123.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

