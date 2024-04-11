Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2024

Avient (NYSE:AVNTGet Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.36% from the stock’s current price.

Avient Price Performance

Shares of AVNT stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.89. The company had a trading volume of 63,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,805. Avient has a 52-week low of $27.73 and a 52-week high of $43.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.53.

Avient (NYSE:AVNTGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Avient had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Avient will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avient

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Avient by 139.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Avient by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avient by 248.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Avient by 123.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.