Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Tobam

Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 766 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 145,055 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,318,000 after buying an additional 15,198 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $3,220,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,770 shares of company stock worth $12,065,385 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ADSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.44.

ADSK opened at $239.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $256.40 and a 200-day moving average of $234.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.38 and a 52-week high of $279.53. The company has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of 56.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

