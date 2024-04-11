Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $275.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $235.00. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TEAM. Citigroup increased their price target on Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.75.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $204.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.53. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a PE ratio of -137.41 and a beta of 0.63.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Equities analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.84, for a total transaction of $1,960,039.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,922,050.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total transaction of $594,158.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 171,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,296,180.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.84, for a total value of $1,960,039.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,532 shares in the company, valued at $101,922,050.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,159 shares of company stock worth $62,593,423 over the last 90 days. 40.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 29.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,233,000 after buying an additional 46,418 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Atlassian by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 7.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

