Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

Athabasca Oil Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ATHOF opened at $3.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23. Athabasca Oil has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $4.08.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.