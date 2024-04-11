Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $6.50 price objective on the stock.
Athabasca Oil Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ATHOF opened at $3.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23. Athabasca Oil has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $4.08.
Athabasca Oil Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Athabasca Oil
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.