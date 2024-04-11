Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) Short Interest Up 716.6% in March

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,900 shares, a growth of 716.6% from the March 15th total of 23,500 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 743,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asset Entities

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asset Entities in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asset Entities during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Asset Entities in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Asset Entities Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASST opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50. The company has a market cap of $5.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 8.40. Asset Entities has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $3.49.

Asset Entities Company Profile

Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It also designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Asset Entities Inc is a subsidiary of Asset Entities Holdings, Llc.

