Aspiriant LLC Sells 987 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 423.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 302.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE:O opened at $52.14 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 244.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on O

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.