Aspiriant LLC Sells 728 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,162,626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,180,295,000 after purchasing an additional 485,744 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,919,159,000 after buying an additional 6,194,441 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,425,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock opened at $71.15 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.79. The company has a market capitalization of $89.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

