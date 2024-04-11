Aspiriant LLC Sells 218 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Aspiriant LLC lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $268.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCD. BTIG Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

