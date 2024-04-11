Aspiriant LLC Purchases 10,693 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 90.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Coursera were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Coursera by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,827,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coursera by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,390,000 after purchasing an additional 570,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coursera by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Coursera by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,039,000 after purchasing an additional 291,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Coursera news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $703,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,277,496 shares in the company, valued at $32,021,593.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $42,824.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,154.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $703,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,277,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,021,593.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 614,802 shares of company stock worth $10,363,354. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COUR opened at $13.20 on Thursday. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $21.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.48.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Coursera had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $168.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.64 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COUR shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Coursera from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Coursera from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.10.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

