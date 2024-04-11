Aspiriant LLC Has $800,000 Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Aspiriant LLC lessened its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Elastic by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Elastic by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $154.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.26.

Elastic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $98.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 213.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.87 and its 200 day moving average is $101.12. Elastic has a 52 week low of $54.05 and a 52 week high of $136.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Elastic had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $327.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.48 million. Research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 2,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $267,598.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,799 shares in the company, valued at $9,067,880.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Elastic news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $79,495,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,382,000 shares in the company, valued at $817,580,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 2,591 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $267,598.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,067,880.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 962,440 shares of company stock worth $94,535,764. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

