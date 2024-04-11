Aspiriant LLC Has $403,000 Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 6,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 2.5 %

COF opened at $139.94 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $149.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.48.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.05.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

