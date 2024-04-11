Aspiriant LLC Grows Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 510 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 671.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BLK. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price objective (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $796.00.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $783.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $845.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $809.38 and its 200 day moving average is $751.17. The company has a market cap of $116.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 40.72 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

