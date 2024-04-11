Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Shares Up 1.5%

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.28 and last traded at $28.28. 1,634 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.87.

Aristocrat Leisure Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.44.

About Aristocrat Leisure

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming content and technology company in Australia and internationally. The company designs, develops, assembles, distributes, sells, and services gaming content, platforms, and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and free-to-play mobile games.

