Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Shares Up 1.5%

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.28 and last traded at $28.28. 1,634 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.87.
Aristocrat Leisure Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.44.
About Aristocrat Leisure
Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming content and technology company in Australia and internationally. The company designs, develops, assembles, distributes, sells, and services gaming content, platforms, and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and free-to-play mobile games.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aristocrat Leisure
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Analysis: Investment Insights
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Corporate IT Spending Rebounds Could Push Salesforce Stock Higher
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- PriceSmart Could Be the Smartest Buy of the Year
Receive News & Ratings for Aristocrat Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aristocrat Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.