Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells $125,199.36 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.96, for a total value of $125,199.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Arista Networks Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $287.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $281.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.95. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.68 and a 12-month high of $307.74. The firm has a market cap of $90.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.59.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

