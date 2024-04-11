Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.79.

ARIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Aris Water Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Trading of Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions Stock Down 2.6 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 679.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 39.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. 39.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARIS stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Aris Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $15.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $852.69 million, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.68.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $104.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.65 million. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

