Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) PT Raised to $100.00 at Evercore ISI

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.77.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGL stock traded down $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $91.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,341. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $95.01. The company has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.50.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 180.7% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.