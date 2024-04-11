Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.07 and last traded at $12.97. Approximately 937,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,591,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 36.02, a current ratio of 36.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.94%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 97.73%.

Insider Activity at Arbor Realty Trust

In other news, Director William C. Green bought 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $132,002.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,120.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 55.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,979,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,199,000 after buying an additional 8,928,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,690,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055,294 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,266 shares in the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,906,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

