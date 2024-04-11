Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 704,900 shares, a growth of 102.3% from the March 15th total of 348,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Arbe Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,337,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Arbe Robotics by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,729,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 171,425 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arbe Robotics by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Arbe Robotics Stock Performance

Arbe Robotics stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $156.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of -0.15. Arbe Robotics has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $3.31.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Arbe Robotics had a negative net margin of 2,959.18% and a negative return on equity of 69.50%. Equities analysts expect that Arbe Robotics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Sweden, Germany, Switzerland, the United States, Italy, and Israel. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

