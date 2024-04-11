AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Wedbush from $67.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on AppLovin from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised AppLovin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on AppLovin from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.20 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

APP stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.87. 415,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,172,062. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 76.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.90. AppLovin has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $79.55.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $953.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.66 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AppLovin will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $175,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,264 shares in the company, valued at $22,931,311.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $175,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,264 shares in the company, valued at $22,931,311.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $166,926.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 546,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,569,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,215 shares of company stock worth $4,416,815 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in AppLovin by 86.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AppLovin by 99.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

