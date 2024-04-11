Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,085 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $7,274,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 31.2% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 164,751 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,810,000 after purchasing an additional 39,194 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,161,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $299,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 830,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,919,000 after purchasing an additional 69,388 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $433,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $209.19. 1,018,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,214,553. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.59.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.82%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.33.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

