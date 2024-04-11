Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) PT Raised to $210.00

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.26% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

NYSE:AIT opened at $192.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.26 and a 200 day moving average of $172.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.08. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $122.24 and a 1-year high of $201.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total value of $364,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,421,642.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

