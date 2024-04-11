Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott reissued their neutral rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James downgraded Apartment Income REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho lowered Apartment Income REIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.30.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

AIRC stock opened at $38.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.90. Apartment Income REIT has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $38.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $28,003.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apartment Income REIT

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

