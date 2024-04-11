Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Shares Gap Up to $6.17

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.17, but opened at $6.40. Annexon shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 113,794 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANNX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Annexon from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Annexon from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.43.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.93. The company has a market cap of $551.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, CEO Douglas Love sold 5,782 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $32,032.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,510.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 8,940 shares of company stock worth $49,514 in the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANNX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Annexon by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Annexon by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Annexon by 630.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Annexon during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Annexon during the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

