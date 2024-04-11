Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

ANNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Annexon from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Annexon from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Annexon from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.43.

Shares of Annexon stock opened at $6.17 on Thursday. Annexon has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The company has a market cap of $555.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.93.

In other news, CEO Douglas Love sold 5,782 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $32,032.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,510.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,940 shares of company stock worth $49,514. Company insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Annexon by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 8,061,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,600,000 after buying an additional 2,359,793 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Annexon in the fourth quarter valued at $31,780,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annexon by 199.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,479,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after buying an additional 2,318,780 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annexon by 50.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,052,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after buying an additional 1,027,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Annexon by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,908,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,664,000 after purchasing an additional 13,917 shares during the period.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

