Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 308.7% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.60 on Thursday. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of -1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.52.
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). As a group, analysts forecast that Anebulo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anebulo Pharmaceuticals
About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.
