Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 308.7% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.60 on Thursday. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of -1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.52.

Get Anebulo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). As a group, analysts forecast that Anebulo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ANEB Free Report ) by 241.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.08% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.