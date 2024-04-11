AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 152.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $22.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of -0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average is $20.40. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 119.42% and a negative net margin of 953.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel Faga sold 145,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $3,324,513.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,132,541.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Daniel Faga sold 145,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $3,324,513.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 752,087 shares in the company, valued at $17,132,541.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,586,199 over the last three months. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 71,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 231,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 686,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 255,658 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter worth about $2,570,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 976,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,927,000 after buying an additional 82,648 shares in the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

