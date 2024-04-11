Analysts Set ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) PT at $21.58

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.58.

ZI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZI

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 3.3 %

ZI stock opened at $15.69 on Thursday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $30.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 141,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 26,830 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,311,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,732,000 after acquiring an additional 720,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Free Report

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.