Analysts Set Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Price Target at C$47.13

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$47.13.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities raised Spin Master from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Spin Master alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spin Master

Insider Activity

Spin Master Price Performance

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 1,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.25, for a total value of C$48,312.25. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOY stock opened at C$33.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.18. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$31.43 and a 12 month high of C$39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.87.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$684.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$681.03 million. Spin Master had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Analysts predict that Spin Master will post 2.9973592 earnings per share for the current year.

Spin Master Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Spin Master’s payout ratio is 12.37%.

Spin Master Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.