Analysts Set Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) PT at $28.60

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

PPBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pacific Premier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

In related news, Director Barbara Polsky purchased 1,200 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $28,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,507 shares in the company, valued at $347,007.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 279.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $21.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.63 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $30.13.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of ($17.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.50 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 440.00%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

