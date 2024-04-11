Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 128,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 50,778 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $2,875,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $1,071,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 178,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,675,000 after acquiring an additional 41,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 200.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 211,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,738,000 after acquiring an additional 140,859 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,879. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.21. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $119.59. The stock has a market cap of $68.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.