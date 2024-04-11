Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) PT Raised to $445.00 at Evercore ISI

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $400.00 to $445.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.00.

Shares of AMP stock traded down $4.59 on Thursday, hitting $421.39. The stock had a trading volume of 30,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $279.85 and a 1 year high of $440.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $413.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.82.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total transaction of $5,175,712.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,474.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total value of $5,175,712.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,474.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.60, for a total transaction of $1,546,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,161 shares of company stock valued at $35,560,647. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

