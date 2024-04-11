American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $205.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $214.91.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $181.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $84.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.56 and its 200-day moving average is $193.13. American Tower has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Tower will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 213.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in American Tower by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in American Tower by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Tower

(Get Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

