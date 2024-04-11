American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, UBS Group raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.70.

Shares of AXL opened at $7.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.40 million, a PE ratio of -25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.48.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $2,833,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 522.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,122,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 942,186 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $1,451,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,954,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,308,000 after purchasing an additional 144,529 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 25.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 949,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 194,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

