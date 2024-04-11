American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Receives $7.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.70.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $850.40 million, a PE ratio of -25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.22. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average is $7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

