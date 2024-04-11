Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Stock Price Down 2.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) traded down 2.7% on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $30.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ameresco traded as low as $22.34 and last traded at $22.49. 34,927 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 534,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.12.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMRC. BNP Paribas raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Ameresco from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Ameresco from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Ameresco by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,169,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,083,000 after purchasing an additional 176,971 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 284,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,975,000 after buying an additional 69,997 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,143,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 292,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,275,000 after buying an additional 48,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.56.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Ameresco’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

