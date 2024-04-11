Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.50.

Amedisys Trading Down 0.5 %

AMED opened at $92.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.52. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $73.10 and a 1-year high of $96.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a positive return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $570.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Amedisys by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 40,871 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Amedisys by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

