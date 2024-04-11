Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Shares Gap Up to $47.04

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $47.04, but opened at $64.18. Alpine Immune Sciences shares last traded at $64.27, with a volume of 18,021,255 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALPN shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALPN

Alpine Immune Sciences Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.30.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $30.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 15.54% and a negative net margin of 54.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 745.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.